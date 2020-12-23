Advertisement

I want the world to know that all Fulani herdsmen attack in Ebonyi State has the backing of Dave Umahi. This video is incontrovertible proof.

As #ESN has been busy securing our land in recent weeks against attacks from state-backed foreign terrorists from Mali, Sene-Gambia, Niger & Chad, Gov Dave Umahi of Ebobyi State has equally been busy using the powers of his office and the backing of Fulani soldiers in military uniform to forcibly relocate these killers back into Ebonyi communities, precisely those areas where #ESN previously dislodged them from.

These are the type of demons Fulani Janjaweed planted as our RULERS in our land, not just in Igboland, but across the entire Eastern Region.

The same Fulani terrorists #ESN drove away are seen here returning to Ndi Agu Ezima Agbabor ISU Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, where we removed them from a few weeks back. All because Dave Umahi wants to be an APC vice presidential candidate in 2023 #Zoo elections.

Igbo governors and their handful of praise singers are the very worst enemies of our people.

Signed

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader

Through

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB