Press Statement
…Says Remark Smacks of Support for Insurgency
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is alarmed by the reckless and
bizarre attempt by the Buhari Presidency to rationalize the gruesome
beheading of 43 innocent Nigerians by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno
state.
The PDP is outraged by the Buhari Presidency’s claims that the farmers
were killed because they failed to get clearance before going to their
farms; a statement, which is also an admission that the Buhari
administration has been overwhelmed by terrorists and can no longer
guarantee our compatriots a normal life.
Our party submits that it is weird, reprehensible and repulsive that the
Buhari Presidency now seeks to turn itself into a mouthpiece of
terrorists by this subtle attempt to rationalize the killing of innocent
and hard working Nigerians.
This unpatriotic stance smacks of support for acts of terrorism and
mindless killing of our compatriots by a government whose
Commander-in-Chief had promised Nigerians to lead the battle against
insurgents from the front.
Our party is forced to hold that attitudes such as the unpatriotic
remark of the Buhari Presidency embolden insurgents in their ceaseless
attacks in our country.
Such also provides further insights into the escalation of acts of
terrorism in our country in the last five years.
It is indeed shocking that the Buhari Presidency has graduated from
making bogus claims of having degraded terrorism to the embarrassing
point of blaming unprotected and helpless Nigerians for falling victims
of terrorist attacks. This, to say the least, is the height of
leadership failure of the lazy, lethargic and incompetent Buhari
administration.
It is therefore insensitive for the Buhari Presidency to have shown this
huge lack of empathy, which amounts to a spat on the grave of the slain
as well as an unpardonable slap on the faces of the generality of
mourning Nigerians.
Perhaps this also informs why their party, the All Progressives Congress
(APC), has not deemed it fit to have a word of lamentation for the death
nor consolation for the bereaved.
Our party therefore calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately
withdraw the offensive statement by his Presidency and apologize to
Nigerians, particularly the people of Borno state.
The PDP also restate our call to Mr. President to heed the demands by
Nigerians to rejig our security architecture as well as replace his
service chiefs with more competent hands in the interest of our nation.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary