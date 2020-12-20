Advertisement

From Ahmad Mohammed,Bauchi

The Nigerian Embassy has suspended a security staff over alleged sexual abuse and other corrupt practices in Berlin, Germany. This was made known in a statement issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, led by Nigerian Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar which was emailed to our reporter .

He said that the staff, name (withheld), was suspended following the allegation of a circulated material on social media that suggested the official was demanding sex in return for official services. Ambassador Tuggar reiterated his commitment that the embassy have zero-tolerance for any kind of abuse. “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office and especially of sexual misconduct. Our full resources are being deployed to investigate a very serious incident and any other abuses that this inquiry may reveal" “The investigation is taking place with all the urgency and diligence that this very serious situation demands. When due process is complete, any guilty party can expect to face the full weight of the law. Our heartfelt sympathies are with any innocent victims of abuse.