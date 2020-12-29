Advertisement

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, under

the auspices of Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC), have commended the

State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for putting smiles on the faces of

the party’s National, Zonal and State Exco members during this festive

period, with cash gift running to over N3 billion.

According to a press release issued in Ado Ekiti Tuesday, by the

youths, and jointly signed by Mr. Tope Ogunkuade and Comrade Tunji

Adeleye, EAYC Convener and Secretary respectively, Governor Fayemi

deserved to be commended for taking it upon himself to extend cash

gift to Exco members of the party throughout the country.

The EAYC, however appealed to the governor to address the neglect of

members of the party in Ekiti State, that they said are not feeling

the impact of the APC being in government both in the State and at the

federal level.

Advertisement

The youths disclosed that they are aware that N50 million was given to

State Exco in each of the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory,

while Excos in the six zones also got N50 million each.

According to the youths, the National Caretaker Committee of the

party also got a sum of N600 million from Governor Fayemi while some

selected leaders were not left out in the Christmas largesse.

They said it was obvious that Governor Fayemi was not handling his

2023 presidential ambition with levity, noting that the governor will

be adequately rewarded.

The APC youths however admonished those through whom the money was

sent to the various State and Zonal Excos as well as party leaders to

be faithful with it so that it will get all concerned.

They said 2021 will be the deciding year for who will fly the ticket

of the APC and those who will not, and with over N3 million spent as

Christmas and New Year gift alone, Governor Fayemi has already sent a

strong signal that he is ready to match other contenders money for

money.