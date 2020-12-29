Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, under
the auspices of Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC), have commended the
State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for putting smiles on the faces of
the party’s National, Zonal and State Exco members during this festive
period, with cash gift running to over N3 billion.
According to a press release issued in Ado Ekiti Tuesday, by the
youths, and jointly signed by Mr. Tope Ogunkuade and Comrade Tunji
Adeleye, EAYC Convener and Secretary respectively, Governor Fayemi
deserved to be commended for taking it upon himself to extend cash
gift to Exco members of the party throughout the country.
The EAYC, however appealed to the governor to address the neglect of
members of the party in Ekiti State, that they said are not feeling
the impact of the APC being in government both in the State and at the
federal level.
The youths disclosed that they are aware that N50 million was given to
State Exco in each of the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory,
while Excos in the six zones also got N50 million each.
According to the youths, the National Caretaker Committee of the
party also got a sum of N600 million from Governor Fayemi while some
selected leaders were not left out in the Christmas largesse.
They said it was obvious that Governor Fayemi was not handling his
2023 presidential ambition with levity, noting that the governor will
be adequately rewarded.
The APC youths however admonished those through whom the money was
sent to the various State and Zonal Excos as well as party leaders to
be faithful with it so that it will get all concerned.
They said 2021 will be the deciding year for who will fly the ticket
of the APC and those who will not, and with over N3 million spent as
Christmas and New Year gift alone, Governor Fayemi has already sent a
strong signal that he is ready to match other contenders money for
money.