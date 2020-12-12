Advertisement

· STOP SPREADING PANIC, IGP WARNS

The attention of the Force has been drawn to reports in some section of the media speculating that Gunmen killed 16 Travellers on Abuja – Kaduna Highway on 8th December, 2020. The Force wishes to state that the information is false and unfounded.

To set the record straight, the unfortunate death of the 16 travellers as well as injury to 3 others was due to a lone fatal vehicular accident. The sad event occurred on 8th December, 2020 at about 0120hrs when the driver of an 18-Seater Hummer Bus, Reg. No. FGE 553 ZS, belonging to Yasalam Transport lost control and summersaulted severally around ALCON Filling Station, Rigachukun, Igabi LGA in Kaduna State.

Investigation by the Kaduna State Police Command reveals that nine (9) passengers died on the spot while ten (10) others, who sustained various degrees of injury, were quickly rushed to the St. Gerald’s Hospital, Kakuri. However, seven (7) of the injured victims subsequently gave up the ghost, bringing the total of the dead to 16. Three (3) of the remaining passengers are receiving medical treatment. The accident led to the unfortunate and painful loss of life of 16-travellers and injury to 3-others and not any attack by Gunmen as speculated.

The Force enjoins reporters to cross-check and confirm their reports before going public to avoid unnecessary spread of panic and emotional distress to members of the public.