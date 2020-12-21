Advertisement

Tony Okafor, Awka

The Managing Director of the National Inner Waterways, Chief George Moghalu, has raised the alarm over ghost names on the Anambra State register of the All Progressives Congress.

Moghalu, who is one of the party’s governorship aspirants for the 2021 Anambra governorship election, urged the party leadership to use the fresh opportunity given by the national headquarters to produce a credible membership register.

He spoke in Nnewi, Anambra State, during a meeting with his supporters and other party faithful.

Moghalu said, “We must ensure the credibility of our membership register. You see thousands of names on the register, yet it doesn’t reflect in the number of votes cast during elections.

“You gain nothing by injecting ghost names on the register. It’s either those names don’t exist, or they don’t believe in our party. It’s better we have few existing names that we are sure to vote for us at every election.”

Also speaking during the event, the APC State Chairman, Basil Ejidike said, “It’s not going to be business as usual because of the crop of leaders we have in the party now.

–

Source: https://punchng.com/anambra-apc-register-full-of-ghost-names-says-moghalu/