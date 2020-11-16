Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the former Governor of

Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, as he attains the landmark age of 60

years.

Indeed, our party celebrates Chief Fayose who, over the years, has

demonstrated an uncommon commitment and zeal towards the unity,

stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria, as well as in

fighting for the rights, liberty and welfare of the common man, in line

with the manifesto and ideals of our great party.

Unarguably, Chief Fayose is a fearless and very forthright leader whose

outspokenness for justice, equality and fairness, particularly for the

downtrodden, clearly demonstrates his belief in putting the good and

welfare of others above personal interests; the very reason he is so

loved across our nation.

Indeed, Osokomole’s sense of duty, particularly during his tenure as

governor of Ekiti state, where his exceptional transparency,

accessibility, humility in service and love for his people propelled him

to deliver an unprecedented development of Ekiti state in all sectors of

life, during which the state experienced its best and most productive

years.

The PDP family therefore celebrates this rare patriot and prays God to

grant him many more years ahead to continue in his statesmanship and

selfless service to our nation, Nigeria and humanity at large.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary