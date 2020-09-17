Advertisement

Dauda Kahutu popularly known as Rarara had recently released a two minutes video on social media asking lovers of President Muhammadu Buhari to send him one thousand naira to prove that the President is still loved and Nigerians are solidly behind him. The video, which went viral, has generated mix reactions from Nigerians as they battle to survive the impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic which led to the hike in prices of Petroleum Motor Spirit, Electricity, and consumable items.

As millions of naira hit Rarara’s bank account, another singer, Adam A. Zango, requested the supporters of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to sponsor his next album too. Zango, who sought for five hundred naira and above from his targeted audiences, claimed that his new song would bring Atiku Abubakar back to Nigeria to prepare for 2023 elections in order to rescue Nigerians from the difficulties inflicted on them by the current administration.

Nigerians thought that was all, but surprisingly, Abubakar Sani, a die-hard of Former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has joined the business. According to Abubakar Sani, his new song will focus on achievements of Kwankwaso.

In my own opinion, this is nothing but daylight robbery. It is a trick aimed at extorting money from innocent and poor Nigerians. It is unfortunate that the new way of begging by these singers is coming at this trying moment. It is a clear fact that Nigerians are battling the impact of the Coronavirus and are in dire need of assistance from well to do individuals like Rarara, Zango and Sani but regrettably, the reverse becomes the case.

Surprisingly, these singers, who are millionaires, instead of helping the poor, have come up with a new strategy to suck the blood of blind supporters of the said politicians who dismally failed to understand their theory of begging. The fact is that these praise singers are hiding under the shadow of Buhari, Atiku and Kwankwaso to beg indirectly.

My questions here are, must they conduct integrity and popularity tests of their bosses through extorting money from innocent Nigerians? If they were serious, why not online polls or other alternatives that do not involve money? Under normal circumstance, who suppose to pay them for singing these songs? Are they shifting their Coronavirus impact to the innocent Nigerians?

As I wait for the answers of the above four questions, I challenge Dauda Kahutu Rarara, Adam A. Zango and Abubakar Sani to prove me wrong that their initiative is not a daylight robbery or a new strategy of begging. Let them declare public the money they got and donate it to charity.

In the meantime, I will like to condemn those who preferred tearing and burning One Thousand Naira Note than contributing it to Rarara. The ungodly act is not only a sign of embezzlement but entails disrespecting our dear country. I urge the concerned authorities to trace and deal with the idiots so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol,

Mass Communication Department, Bayero University, Kano

bilyaminugambokonkol20@gmail.com