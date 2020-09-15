Advertisement

-As Edo traditional rulers commend governor for promoting peaceful election in their state

– Northern communities promised total support, votes

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, who is the Chairman APC Gubernatorial Election in Edo state, challenged the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that what Edo people need is “An indigenous governor who has indigenous knowledge of the state and who was born, bred and schooled in Edo state.”

At a special campaign rally at Eyean/Kara Junction 2+2, a densely populated community of Northerners, that took place, Sunday, governor Ganduje reminded them that, the upcoming Saturday election, was a struggle for freedom and emancipation.

“We are here for a history, for a memorable occasion. History has been made here today. This election is won by the Grace of Allah, as we are presenting to you, somebody who is loved by his people. People should come out and vote en-mass,” he called.

He urged the Northern communities to continue living in peace with people. Reminding them that, security is one of the major concerns of APC in the state.

Former National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the gubernatorial candidate Pastor Ize-Iyamu while expressing their profound appreciation, they all charged the gathering to be determined and focused before, during and after the election.

Senator Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, who spoke at the rally, urged voters to always be ready to support the party during the polls, adding that, “Voters should strive hard to conduct themselves peacefully during the election. I am also urging you to work hard and pray hard.”

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the gubernatorial candidate for APC, promised to bring back peace and security of the state, when elected into office, come September 19th, this year.

Chairman of All Arewa Communities in Edo state Badamasi Babangida, who spoke on behalf of all Arewa communities in the state, assured the gathering that, their votes were entirely for APC’s Ize-Iyamu at the governorship polls.

While revealing that, Arewa communities did not face any challenges during 8 years of Oshiomhole, their communities started facing challenges of living when the current governor Godwin Obaseki started running the affairs of the state.

The Arewa community presented a Letter of Endorsement to the APC gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu through governor Ganduje reassuring their total and unalloyed support to his candidature.

Immediately after the rally governor Ganduje paid a visit to His Royal Highness the Enogie of Eyaen, Dr Osazuwa A. Iduriase, commended the Enogie for a peaceful reign over his jurisdiction.

He said “Your Royal Highness we are in Edo to address the Northern communities and ask for their support to vote for our candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, slated for this Month of September, on 19th.”

“As we are aware that our traditional rulers are fathers to all, we still believe that, good children seek blessings of their fathers. That is why we are here,” he said.

The visit, according to the governor, marks the beginning of good relationship between Kano state and the palace of the Enogie.

In his brief remarks, the Enogie showed his appreciation of the visit and thanked the governor for the respect accorded them few months back when the Oba of Benin was in Kano for a special visit then.

“I am, on behalf of my people, commending you, Your Excellency, the governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for promoting peaceful election in our state,” he concluded.

On the governor’s entourage were House Leader, House of Representatives, Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa, Senators Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and Barau I. Jibrin, State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, former Deputy Governors of Kano, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwrzo and that of Borno, Ali Abubakar Jatau, Commissioners, party elders, Special Advisers among others.