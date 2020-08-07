With Biden’s VP choice expected soon, here’s whom he could pick

By
247ureports
-

It is almost decision time for Joe Biden: The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said last week that he’ll settle on a running mate this week, and he’s expected to reveal his pick next week.

Biden has given a few clues about who his pick will be. The former vice president told MSNBC that four Black women are on his shortlist, though he didn’t guarantee a Black woman would be his running mate. “Black women have supported me my whole career,” Biden told the network on July 20. “I have been loyal, and they have been loyal to me — and so it’s important that my administration, I promise you, will look like America.”

Sen. Kamala Harris of California — who battled Biden for the nomination — currently tops betting markets, followed by former national security adviser Susan Rice. Last week, the New York Times reported that Rice and Rep. Karen Bass of California are among the leading contenders, and that Biden will meet with finalists next week. Harris, Bass and Rice are Black.

Biden last week was photographed holding notes with Harris’ name at the top, along with a set of talking points about her, fueling fresh speculation about her standing as a running mate, CNN reported.

Advertisement 400X400

Here is a list of possible picks for Biden, derived from recent analyses by CNN as well as the PredictIt betting market. While not intended to be fully comprehensive, the table below reflects many of the frequently discussed candidates.

NAMEAGEPOSITION
Stacey Abrams46Former candidate for Georgia governor
Tammy Baldwin58U.S. senator from Wisconsin
Karen Bass66U.S. representative from California
Keisha Lance Bottoms50Atlanta mayor
Val Demings63U.S. representative from Florida
Tammy Duckworth52U.S. senator from Illinois
Kamala Harris55U.S. senator from California
Michelle Lujan Grisham60New Mexico governor
Gina Raimondo49Rhode Island governor
Susan Rice55Former national-security adviser
Elizabeth Warren71U.S. senator from Massachusetts
Gretchen Whitmer48Michigan governor

This is an updated version of a report first published on June 10, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here