As the constitutional body established to protect the interest of Yoruba youths across the world.

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) Worldwide has protested noninclusion of its executive members in the amotekun board constituted in some states in Southwest.

Despite the fact that YYSA is the constitutionally recognized voice of Yoruba youths, some governors have sidelined the association by not consider its leaders for amotekun board.

It is unjust to deliberately relinquish youth from playing active role in security formation and management.

We are concerned stakeholder that supposed not to be abdicated to ensure success in amotekun security outfit.

Majority of criminalities were being perpetrated by youth. And there is need for annexing them as part of the human resources in the coordination of southwest security outfit codenamed as amotekun.

It will go a long way in assistanting in strategic formation and mobilization of amotekun corp members for effective service delivery.

YYSA executive members have what it takes to serve as the director general as well as board members in the amotekun governing board constituted by state governments in Southwest region.

We implore the governors of states like Oyo, Ogun and Lagos state that are yet to appoint amotekun governing board DG and members to give us special consideration because of our crucial value as youths.

Olawale Ajao

National Secretary

Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) Worldwide