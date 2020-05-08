Fate has played a trick to the sacked Kano state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Muazu Magaji who mocked the death of former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

Abba, who controlled maximum power and respect, while serving President Buhari tested positive to COVID-19, after his return from Gemany, where he went for official assignment.

He later died in Lagos after intensive care, which he could no survive.

247ureprots.con reports that Magaji took to his Facebook to express his joy over the passing on of late Kyari.

On Thursday, Magaji, through his Facebook channels, announced his COVID-19 status, appealing for prayers from his friends, well wishes and Nigerians.

He confirmed that he has been moved to one of the Isolation Centres in Kano, for medical attention.

247ureports.com recalls that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had on April 18th sacked Muazu Magaji for making indecent comments over the death of late Abba Kyari.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who announced the sack of Magaji noted that he was relieved of his duty due to,”unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.”

Garba said, “as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect the profanity of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office to disrepute.”l

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in a personal vendetta or otherwise.”

Magaji had admitted his “sins” and apologized, pledging his continued loyalty to Ganduje.