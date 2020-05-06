The chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Kano state chapter , Dr. Sunusi Muhammad Bala ,on Tuesday disclosed that its association has lost one doctor to the raging coronavirus pandemic while 32 others tested positive in the state.

This was just as he stated that its members has resolved that it would not risk it lives if Personal Protection Equipment, PPEs are not provided for them.

Making this assertion in interview in Kano, added that the doctors were infected while on duty and attending to patients with symptoms of the coronavirus.

According to him, its body still compiling the list of it doctors affected but at the moment it has 32 who were infected and one dead.

His “we have 32 doctors positive and one doctor is dead in Kano. We are still compiling the data but as at now we have 32 and within the last two weeks.

He however hinted that the body has developed a feedback mechanism system whereby we access each facility, what we have and we report to the relevant authorities to provide. But what we all agreed is that, all doctors if they don’t have PPEs, they shouldn’t risk their lives,” Dr. Bala however said.

Recall that as of the time of filing in this report the number of confirmed positive cases in the state stands at 365 and eight deaths.