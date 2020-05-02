With the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kano, residents of the ancient commercial city have mounted pressure on the President of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote to complete the 500 bed Isolation Centre under construction at Sani Abacha stadium.

Dangote who is a Kano indigene promised to construct the facility in March this year, but findings show that work at the Isolation Centre has not gone far better than 55 per cent.

In fact, from all indications, the project seems to have been abandoned for unexplained reasons, even though Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has visited the site three times and urged them to get it ready.

The facility was much celebrated by the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who on Match 29, 2020, announced that Dangote had promised to donate an Isolation Centre, while inaugurating the state COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee at Africa House, Government House.

Even though no one anticipated that such rising number of COVID-19 patients would be recorded in Kano, the Dangote’s gift came with resounding applause, but today, questions are being asked why work in that Isolation Centre has been slow-paced, even with the realities that Kano’s situation deserves emergency.

Our investigations revealed that out of the 500 proposed beds, only 250 beds have been installed, while other items that are needed to make the place functional are yet to be provided.

One of the security guards watching over the facility told our Correspondent that, “for some time now, they have not done any work on the Isolation Centre. I cannot explain why.”

Our Correspondent discovered that basic facilities such as Air Condition, offices for medical personnel, exchange rooms for Nurses and Doctors, laboratories, and other essential equipment are yet to be provided.

Findings also revealed that even the installed 250 beds are yet to be supported with other needed equipment that can enable them accommodate patients, while there are no clear indications that the remaining 250 beds would be installed soon.

Moreso, toilets are yet to be constructed within the Isolation Centre.

Kano has recorded 92 new cases of Corona Virus, bringing the total number to 311as at the time of filling in this report.

Three people also died recently, bringing the number of deaths to eight.

It is only hoped that Dangote will listen to the cries and supplications of his people and expedite action for the immediate completion of the Sani Abacha Isolation Centre.