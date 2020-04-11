Press Statement

The leadership of APC Mandate Defenders has expressed support for the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Boss Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for revealing bitter truth about the poor state of our healthcare system to National Assembly leaders on Thursday.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group commended the SGF for been frank in his assessment of our healthcare system and recommendations to the leadership of the National Assembly, saying it is better to say the truth and find lasting solution to the poor state of our healthcare system than to live in self-denial while our medical infrastructures deteriorate at the expense of the poor.

The group said Boss Mustapha deserve commendation instead of the bashing and vilification he has been receiving on the social media for been frank with the leadership of our National Assembly who have the power to improve budgetary provisions for our poor healthcare system.

Truth must be told no matter how bitter it may sound because problem known is half solved, the group said.

Asking rhetorically, the group said, do we want a politically correct statement from the SGF while our healthcare infrastructure remains in terrible condition or do we want frank and true assessment of the situation with the hope of finding solution to our poor healthcare system?

Saying it’s not time for fault-finding or politically correct statements, but time for unity of purpose, realistic assessments and support for the leadership and members of the taskforce against COVID-19 as they battle to contain and eradicate the pandemic from Nigeria.

We therefore call on all patriotic Nigerians to rally-round Boss Mustapha and his team in the ongoing fight against the novel disease.

In similar vein, while we call on Nigerians to stay safe in their homes, we also call on Boss Mustapha to refuse to be distracted in the ongoing fight to defeat COVID-19.

Together as a people, we shall defeat coronavirus from our land!

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders