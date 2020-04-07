The appeal by the Imo State Government for Corporate Organizations to partner with her in the fight against Covid-19 has continued to yield fruits as 7up Bottling Company has donated two truckloads of water and drinks to the state.

While receiving the donation on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodimma on Friday, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie thanked 7up Bottling Company for identifying with the state government at this trial moment.

Chief Anyaehie noted that the donation will go a long way in helping the state government in her drive to provide food and other relief materials to the less privileged in the state, particularly those who are the worst hit as a result of in the coronavirus saga.

The Chief of Staff assured the company that government will continue to create enabling environment for business in the state to thrive, and called on other Corporate bodies operating in the state to join in solidarity with the government in the must-win fight against Covid-19.

Delivering the items, the Marketing Manager of 7up Bottling Company, Mr. Timi Zacheaus, who was accompanied by Peter Chuemeka, the Marketing Manager, Imo Region, noted that as part of their Social Corporate Responsibility to the state and partners in progress, the company deemed it fit to assist the government.

Mr. Zacheaus expressed happiness that the prompt response of the government has made it difficult for the virus to find its way into the state and promised that 7up Bottling Company will continue to provide assistance whenever needed.