The formulators of the Amotekun security outfit have faulted a statement by the leader of the group by name the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra [IPOB], Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who in his weekly broadcast to his followers said the south west had kowtowed to the threats of the “Fulani led” administration of the federal government of Nigeria over the continued implementation of the Amotekun security outfit.

The IPOB leader had said on April 26, 2020, “Fulani told Yoruba leaders, for disobeying them and floated Amotekun that they were going to open Calabar, Warri, and Igweocha seaports. That how Amotekun died… That was how Yoruba people abandoned Amotekun”.

The statement of the leader of IPOB has however been discarded as false and baseless.

The chief formulator of the Amotekun project, Seye Oyeleye, [DG DOWN Commission] told 247ureports.com in a phone conversation that the Amoketun project remains on course and making progress. “It is not true the federal government is threating us”.

Just last week the Osun State Government appointed a Director General [DG] for Osun’s Amotekun security Outfit. The State Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Comrade Amitolu Shittu was appointed the DG.

It is recalled the south west region as a block had advocated for setting up of security outfit jointly – that is Amotekun.

It raised dusts within select quarters of the nation – resulting in several closed door meetings with political leaders of the south west states and select officers from the federal government which resulted to agreements on the way forward.

Each south west state were to establish its version of Amotekun – through the legislative process into law. The outfits are to operate as community policing, and will receive training from the Nigeria police.

Already, each of the States within the south west region has adopted the Amotekun outfit and has passed it as a Bill through the legislative process. Each of the respective State governor’s had already signed the Amotekun Bill into law.

The Chief Press Secretary [CPS] to the Governor of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile told 247ureports.com the Lagos State Government is fully on course with the Amotekun project. “There is no truth to the rumor. It is still on”. Mr. Akosile indicated that security remains a priority in Lagos State. The state government had already begun recruitment until corona virus arrived. “The pandemic obviously slowed things down. No threat from the federal government”.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor, Ismail Omipitan echoed the same. He said the Osun State government remains dedicated to Amotekun project. “We appointed a DG last week. To the best of my knowledge, the process is still ongoing”.