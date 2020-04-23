Human being are infallible. Our imperfectness accounts for the reason why we made avoidable mistake from time to time. The recent interview Channel Television had with Governor Yahaya Bello to know the preparedness of his administration on Coronavirus in the State and his response so far has been describe as inappropriate of a progressive leader.

Many have termed his answers to all questions pose to him as below standard and undeserving of an educated leader who supposes to know more and proactive in case of any eventuality on coronavirus pandemic.

His digitality and intellectual prowess have been call for question as those who watched the interview on television are disenchanted. Many are embarrassed that despite his claim to be knowledgeable on information technology, he could not differentiate between web application and mobile application. Many were equally dissatisfied for misconstruing the launching of a functional website to Coronavirus testing application, which he declared in the interview that his administration has put in place to test those suspected to have coronavirus disease.

I was not privilege to watch the live interview on Television Station due to power outage in my area but later got the update of his interview from the video clip Honourable Tom Ohikere shared on social media platform.

Indeed, Governor goofed. His response was not encouraging and not what to boost of. I was not impressed just like how many had maintained also. Nevertheless, in all, should we blame him and nail him with heavy hammer for this costly mistake? My answer is no. Literally, it is expected to blame Governor Bello being the leader of the State but evaluating this in broad perspective, the Commissioner of Health should be held responsible for this avoidable mistake.

I maintain this stance because, the Health Commissioner is a medical Doctor and Governor Bello is an accountant. Professionally, you do not expect somebody in accounting profession to talk professionally on medical issue unless being guided by medical personnel.

It is the responsibility of the Health Commissioner to enlighten and advise him better. It is the duty of the health commissioner to educate him on what to say should a question of that nature is pose to him during the interview. It is the responsibility of the health commissioner to educate Governor Bello before the interview the correlation between launched website to coronavirus disease testing.

It is the duty of the health commissioner to offer professional advice to the Governor on how to go about the scourge of coronavirus in the State in case it surfaces. If the Health Commissioner has not been doing all these, it implies he is not doing his work.

Sometime before the election, many blamed Governor Bello for not doing well. The people of Kogi Central were also describe as also being not too good in leadership. Due to erroneous impression, outsiders had about the generality of Ebira people and Governor Bello re-election in particular, people like this writer ask for his forgiveness and canvassed for his re-election. We opined that Governor Bello should be giving second chance to enable him correct the mistake in his first tenure.

Our thought was that Governor Bello has learnt his lesson and shall get serious in second term. We thought he would do away with these ineptitude commissioners and aides who has little or nothing to offer in his government.

The recent flaw of Governor in the Channel Television interview has clearly shown that nothing has really changed. Why can’t he for God’s sake do away with poor quality political appointees in his government who are not advising him properly?

What does it take to assemble progressive individuals who are ready to guide and advise him where necessary to reduce this frequent flop up? An average Ebira Youths can no longer held their head high when his government issue is being discuss in the public, as the public perceived his government as unserious.

Ebiras are being ridicule and chastises for this costly and avoidable mistake. Governor Bello needs to put things right before things gets out of hands, as his progress is equally the pride of every Ebira person in and out of Kogi State.

Shaibu Stephen Ojate is a journalist and public affairs commentator writes from Abuja. He is on facebook and reachable via whatsapp on 09075716236.