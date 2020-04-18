From CUPP

For Immediate Release

18th April 2020. 1am

…We are saddened by the death of the Chief of Staff to the President.

At the breaking of the news that the Chief of Staff to the President Mallam Abba Kyari had contracted the dreaded COVID-19, we prayed for his quick recovery. However we are saddened by the news that he could not make it and has passed away.

The CUPP weeps, as this is an irreparable loss to the President and capable of affecting him in the delivery of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

We pray for the repose of his soul and and also that God Almighty grants the President the fortitude to bear the loss.

We use this opportunity to call on everyone who still takes this pandemic as a joke or does not believe in the calamity the virus is capable of causing to wake up now as all hands need to be on deck to defeat this monster.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

Opposition Coalition (CUPP) Spokesperson