Imo State Elders Forum has called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to sheath their swords and tow the part of peace so that the present government can have the enabling environment to deliver good governance.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the spokesman for the group, Chief Lemmy Akakem noted with dismay the clandestine gang up by the PDP to cause further mayhem and disturb the peace of the state.

He said: “It is clear that the elections are over. It is clear that people that are aggrieved went to Court. It is equally clear that the Supreme Court has given its verdict and re-affirmed it in the review. Election is over and now is the time for governance.”

Prince Akakem warned that elders in the state will not condone in any form, acts that will breach public peace in the state.

He reiterated that Governor Hope Uzodimma was magnanimous in victory and has shown great courage in calling his political opponents to join hands with him to move the state forward.

While cautioning parents to keep tab on their wards so as not to be used as political touts, Prince Akakem stated that security agencies are on red alert and will deal decisively with any person or group breaching public peace.

Finally, Prince Akakem called on all Imo sons and daughters to rally round Governor Uzodimma so that he can deliver on his electoral promises and achieve the lofty ideals of his administration.

Present at the briefing were Elders from the three geo-political zones of Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri.