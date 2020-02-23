Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

I’m a close associate of some of the key members of the top echelon of Governor Bala Muhammed’s Administration in Bauchi State.

I was miffed by the Premium Times’s story yesterday captioned ” *Bauchi Governor awards 3.6bn to own company”* written by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

I’m certain that the entire piece was written as a discreet, deceptive paid job meant to sustain the discounted narrative recycled by people who are bent on destroying the image of the governor and his administration. This explains the juxtaposition of issues of the immediate past administration which failed the judicial as well as integrity test with allegations that exist only in the warped imagination of Abdulaziz.

Premium Times should run a check. This contract in question was done following all known processes of procurement. There was nothing in the contract that was done differently from similar contracts awarded by other governors in the country.

I have called friends in the Bauchi judiciary, they confirmed that all judges have received new cars since 2011. All commissioners and members of the State Assembly also got new vehicles.

The report was clearly a hatchet job. Some of the twisted issues are mind-blowing. On other hand, the report was crying foul over due process, on another it said the “finance and Economic development ministry asked the governor to approve the purchase of from Adda Nigeria Ltd which cost 3.6bn”. So, the ministry of finance under the watch of the disgruntled commissioner clearly recommended Adda Ltd for the job after all.

Ask all the members of the business communities in Bauchi, they will tell you that similar contracts were given to former Governor M’A Abubakar’s cronies. This is the biggest contract ever given to any individual Business man in the history of the State.

Premium Times and their collaborators must come to appreciate that Nigerians are smarter wiser not to believe in their doctored propaganda . Gone are the days when outright falsehood and malice would be used as weapons of image destruction. We as Bauchi people are happy with our government. Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed is delivering on his promises. Carry your brand of hide- and-seek journalism to some other place. We are too smart to be fooled. Let Governor Bala A Mohammed be.

Salmanu Isah Darazo