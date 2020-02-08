Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) admonishes President Muhammadu Buhari
to stop living in denial, self-praise and making jokes out of the
deteriorated security situation in our country under his administration.
The party berates President Buhari for attempting to award himself an
unearned pass mark despite his abysmal failure to tackle acts of
terrorism and violence, which have continued to worsen under his
incompetent watch.
By resorting to self-praise, in the face of failure and escalated
killings, President Buhari has exhibited a devastating betrayal of the
fundamental responsibilities of his office and this further confirms
that he is indeed not in touch with the reality on ground and as such
has no solutions to offer.
It is indeed inexcusable that instead of accepting failure, Mr.
President, who recently confessed his surprise over the level of
insecurity in our nation under his watch, is now resorting to
self-praise spurred by his handlers to divert attention from the
consensus by Nigerians and members of the international community that
he had failed as Commander-in-Chief.
The PDP described as scandalous and self indicting that President Buhari
is claiming that his so-called “successes” have restored the pride and
honour of our nation, at the same time our country is becoming a pariah
nation; listed as number three in world terrorism index while facing
immigration bans and travel advisories from other nations of the world.
It is awkward that President Buhari made his unsupported claims at the
time both the Senate and the House of Representatives as well as other
credible organizations in Nigeria are also in unanimity in indicting his
Presidency for failing to take steps to check acts of terrorism,
banditry and violence in the country.
Furthermore, while Mr. President and his All Progressives Congress (APC)
are busy with their failed publicity stunt on false performance claims,
various sections of our nation are passing a vote of no confidence in
their administration, by setting up various security outfits such as
Amotekun in the South West and Shege Ka Fasa in the north, to protect
their territories.
The fact is that by resorting to self-praise in the face of failure, the
Buhari Presidency has laid down its armour. No one is now left in doubt
that the Buhari administration has reached the end of its capacity and
should heed the call by Nigerians to take the exit door and allow more
competent, patriotic and proactive hands to effectively tackle the
situation at hand.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary