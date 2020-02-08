Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) admonishes President Muhammadu Buhari

to stop living in denial, self-praise and making jokes out of the

deteriorated security situation in our country under his administration.

The party berates President Buhari for attempting to award himself an

unearned pass mark despite his abysmal failure to tackle acts of

terrorism and violence, which have continued to worsen under his

incompetent watch.

By resorting to self-praise, in the face of failure and escalated

killings, President Buhari has exhibited a devastating betrayal of the

fundamental responsibilities of his office and this further confirms

that he is indeed not in touch with the reality on ground and as such

has no solutions to offer.

It is indeed inexcusable that instead of accepting failure, Mr.

President, who recently confessed his surprise over the level of

insecurity in our nation under his watch, is now resorting to

self-praise spurred by his handlers to divert attention from the

consensus by Nigerians and members of the international community that

he had failed as Commander-in-Chief.

The PDP described as scandalous and self indicting that President Buhari

is claiming that his so-called “successes” have restored the pride and

honour of our nation, at the same time our country is becoming a pariah

nation; listed as number three in world terrorism index while facing

immigration bans and travel advisories from other nations of the world.

It is awkward that President Buhari made his unsupported claims at the

time both the Senate and the House of Representatives as well as other

credible organizations in Nigeria are also in unanimity in indicting his

Presidency for failing to take steps to check acts of terrorism,

banditry and violence in the country.

Furthermore, while Mr. President and his All Progressives Congress (APC)

are busy with their failed publicity stunt on false performance claims,

various sections of our nation are passing a vote of no confidence in

their administration, by setting up various security outfits such as

Amotekun in the South West and Shege Ka Fasa in the north, to protect

their territories.

The fact is that by resorting to self-praise in the face of failure, the

Buhari Presidency has laid down its armour. No one is now left in doubt

that the Buhari administration has reached the end of its capacity and

should heed the call by Nigerians to take the exit door and allow more

competent, patriotic and proactive hands to effectively tackle the

situation at hand.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary