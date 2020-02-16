It is all over the news that the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday called on the Inspector General of Police to arrest the State Returning Officer, Prof. Francis Otunta, and the Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, for illegally returning Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State in 2019. Wherever they are today, these men that joined in the rotten booty of the overflowed electoral fraud in Imo, will be losing sleep, ruminating on the calls of the Imo State House of Assembly. According to a popular truism, the child who says his mother will not sleep; he too will also not sleep. Another local gnome says that if one has a big head, such head is not just meant for carrying iron and stones.

I strongly support the calls for the arrest of the Imo Returning Officer and Resident Electoral Officer. The conscience of these men got murdered in a brutal and callous manner. They robbed Imolites of their mandate and declared Ihedioha winner. These men went home clinking glasses and making merry over a fraudulent conquest.

The Supreme court stood tall as they have in other cases, in stopping the evil machinations of a corrupt few in Imo whose desire to win at all costs undermined the public interest. Hope Uzodinma was declared winner by the court and Imo people’s stolen mandate returned. Legitimacy in a democracy is not a function of some individual’s selfish interest or instructions but rather, it is a derivative function of the collective decision of the people.

Having imbibed the credo that all is fair in battle, Ihedioha has come to live with the misnomer that electoral fraud and all other such absurd chicaneries are integral parts of democracy. He foisted himself on his constituency several times , largely through dubious contrivances. That is why, having lost at the Supreme Court and with his supporters depleting at an alarming rate, he now finds such hefty attraction in threatening and insulting the Court and using the media and all other apparatuses such as protest and unrest to blackmail the government and people of Imo State .

He is all over the media insulting the highest court of the land, insulting the nation trying to deceive gullible readers. Knowing the putrefaction in the media, he mounted offensives; disbursed scandalous amount of money for media stories . It should surprise nobody he is putting so much money into the media. For 8 months he ran a government of media propaganda and falsehood , a government of the more you look the less you see. His call for the review and reversal of a Supreme Court Judgement is hollow and bankrupt. There is not a single persuasive argument that has been adduced.

I refused to be drawn into the Supreme court review talk because I believe the entire concept is funny and the man that drives it lacks any morals to provide grounding for such folly intent. The review call is a gimmick. It is a desperate attempt by some persons to postpone their date of reckoning with Ndi-Imo who are calling for a probe into their administration. When a judgement is in their favour they hail the Court. When the judgement is against them they curse the Court. Ndi Madu self!

I wonder what makes them think that 7 Judges who delivered such accurate judgement will reverse the verdict on Imo. In fact, there is no kind of fiction that they have not manufactured and published to tarnish the image of the Supreme court and the nation. For an election they did not win. Everyone knows Ihedioha did not win the 2019 Imo governorship election . Senator Hope Uzodinma won that election. They forgot that election matters are time barred. The constitutional time frame for the Supreme Court to look into cases relating to Imo governorship matters has since expired .

I know that Imo people are very active. They do not give those who govern them breathing space, so as to bring out the best in them. I also know that Uzodinma will do well. He is god-sent, sent to correct the fumbling and wobbling of the past administration in Imo. God delivers his children in many ways. God send the flood and Noah and his family were saved. When an evil is contagious, God’s people will be in danger. He will always send his light to deliver his people. His grace shines through. His love persists. The Light of God will shine bright in the darkness, and with one word the mouths of lions against his children will be shut. Imo ga di nma ozo.

-Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu-Egbema, Imo State, Nigeria