Ihedioha: Building Castles In The Air With Supreme Court Review – By Kenneth Uwadi

By
247ureports
-

It is all over the news that  the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday called on  the Inspector General of Police to arrest the State Returning Officer, Prof. Francis Otunta, and the Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, for illegally  returning Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State in 2019. Wherever  they are today, these  men that  joined in the  rotten booty of  the overflowed  electoral fraud in Imo, will be  losing sleep,  ruminating on the calls  of the Imo State House of Assembly. According to a popular truism, the child who says his mother will not sleep; he too will also not sleep. Another local gnome says that if one has a big head, such head is not just meant for carrying iron and stones.

I strongly support the calls for the arrest of  the Imo Returning Officer and  Resident Electoral Officer. The conscience of these men  got murdered in a brutal and callous manner. They robbed Imolites  of their mandate and declared Ihedioha winner. These men went home  clinking  glasses and making merry over a fraudulent conquest.

The Supreme court stood  tall as they have in other cases, in stopping the evil machinations of a corrupt few in Imo  whose desire to win at all costs undermined the public interest. Hope Uzodinma  was declared winner by the court and Imo people’s stolen mandate returned. Legitimacy in a democracy is not a function of some  individual’s selfish interest or instructions  but rather, it is a derivative function of the collective decision of the people.

Having imbibed the credo that all is fair in battle, Ihedioha has come to live with the misnomer that electoral fraud and all other such absurd chicaneries are integral parts of  democracy. He foisted himself on his constituency several times , largely through dubious contrivances. That is why, having lost  at the Supreme Court  and with his supporters depleting at an alarming rate, he now finds such hefty attraction in threatening  and insulting  the Court  and using  the media  and all other apparatuses such as protest and unrest to blackmail the government and people of Imo State .

He is all over the media insulting the highest court of the land, insulting the nation trying to deceive gullible readers. Knowing the putrefaction in the media, he mounted offensives;  disbursed  scandalous amount of money for media stories . It should surprise nobody he is  putting  so much  money into the media. For 8 months he  ran a government of media propaganda and falsehood , a government of  the more you look the less you see. His call for the review and reversal of  a  Supreme Court  Judgement   is  hollow and bankrupt. There is not a single persuasive argument that has been adduced.

I refused to be drawn into the Supreme court review  talk because I believe  the entire concept is funny  and the man  that drives it lacks  any morals  to provide grounding for such folly intent. The  review call  is a gimmick. It is a desperate attempt by  some persons  to postpone  their date of reckoning with Ndi-Imo who are calling for a  probe into their  administration.  When a judgement is in their favour they hail the Court. When the judgement  is against them they curse the Court. Ndi Madu self!

I wonder what makes them  think that 7 Judges who delivered such accurate judgement will reverse the verdict on Imo. In fact, there is  no kind of  fiction that they have  not manufactured and published to tarnish the image of the Supreme court and the nation. For an election  they did not win. Everyone knows Ihedioha  did not win the 2019  Imo governorship election . Senator Hope Uzodinma won that election. They forgot that election matters are time barred. The constitutional time frame for the Supreme Court to look into cases relating to Imo governorship matters has since expired .

I know that Imo people are very active. They do not give those who govern them breathing space,  so as to bring out the best in them. I also know that  Uzodinma will do well. He  is god-sent, sent to correct the  fumbling and wobbling of the past  administration in Imo. God delivers his children in many ways. God send the flood and  Noah and his family were  saved. When an evil is contagious, God’s people will be  in danger. He will always  send his light to deliver his people. His grace shines through. His love persists. The Light of  God will shine  bright in the darkness, and with one word the mouths of  lions against his children will be  shut. Imo ga di  nma ozo.

-Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu-Egbema, Imo State, Nigeria

