Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today presided over stakeholders meeting of the State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Answering questions from journalists on the outcome of the meeting, Senator Bala Mohammed said the meeting is to come up with modalities of ensuring that the forthcoming party’s congresses are conducted in the state without violence or conflict.

He said the meeting was also part of efforts to driven the needs of providing good leadership of governance to the citizens of the state by the party.

The governor assured that the PDP led administration in the state will make a difference by making a positive impact on the lives of the citizenry without looking at personal interest.

“Well we came as you said as stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party in Bauchi state under the leadership of the party who called us to discuss on the congresses that are coming.

“You know we in PDP we are really deepening stakeholding and we are following good governance where rule of law is always in the front banner. We are given a time table by the National body to start preparation for the congresses.”

Senator Bala Mohammed however said the meeting afford the stakeholders the opportunity to discuss on the need for his administration to be accountable so as to deliver on its campaign promises effectively.

On his part, the State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam said already sub-committees have been constituted at the grassroots to commence preparation for the conduct of the congresses.

Hamza Koshe Akuyam applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for not interfering in the party’s affairs and renewed their support to him for the success of his administration.

The PDP Chairman who expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the stakeholders meeting, pledged to ensure justice in the conduct of the congresses in the state.