As Villagers Trail 4 Fulani Boys With 6 Ak47 Rifles From Umuawulu To Isiagu Communities

Police describes report as false and unfounded!

there’s a militia training camp in Isiagu, reporter insists

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has described as been misleading, a report on page 8 of a national daily, the Vanguard Newspaper dated Monday 24/2/2020 with above caption.

In a release, the command’s public relations officer(PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed pointed out that the said report “which neither states the date, names of the so called stakeholders nor where it took place was absolutely false and unfounded.

“It is probably orchestrated by mischief makers who are bent on causing tension and panic in the State.

“However,the Command will appreciate if any individual or group will come forward and provide the police with sufficient evidence that indeed “villagers were said to have trailed the four boys on two motorcycles carrying Six AK47 rifles and heading to Isiagu Community in Awka South where they the fulanis allegedly resides” as claimed by the reporter to enable the Command investigate the allegation discreetly.

“The Command wondered why the reporter could not cross check his facts with the police in a sensitive matter such as this before publishing.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police *CP John B.Abang,fdc* urges the public to disregard the report and further assures them of adequate Security protection.”

The contentious report had indicated that a meeting by some stakeholders to resolve issues between the Fulani herdsmen and some communities in Awka South council of Anambra state ended abruptly when the assault riffle-wielding herdsmen allegedly walked out of the meeting, daring the communities to do their worst.

From the police statement above, the PPRO has urged citizens to disregard the report as a mere wild card by mischief makers.

But when the reporter was contacted on the veracity of the report he confirmed that he stands by his report. He also expressed surprise that the police command was refuting the report when he was never invited, called or approached for further details.

The reporter disclosed that Monarchs (names withheld) who attended the said stakeholders meeting where the incident occurred briefed him on the event. He went further to narrate that the bottomline of the whole episode was that the Fulani herdsmen has a militia training camp at Isiagu, Awka South Council of the state.

It was doubtful whether the police has visited the alleged training camp before their refutal.