From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has noted that it is very difficult if not impossible for positive developments to take place in any environment or community that was engrossed in conflicts.

Making the assertion yesterday in her opening remarks at the one day seminar, with the theme “Sensitization and advocacy on peaceful coexistence in Nnewi federal constituency”, Lady Nneka Ikelionwu who is the IPCR team leader said they are in Nnewi to encourage the people on the need for peaceful coexistence.

According to her, “Wherever there is conflict, the market is affected, schools are closed and of course no investor wants to put his or her money in an environment in conflict.

“Each community must maintain the peace for growth and development to take place, it is a fact that wherever human beings gathered, there must be conflicts because of individuals needs, interests and expectations.” She stressed.

The team leader noted that conflict in itself is not necessarily evil since it is a product of coexistence but the way such conflict is handled she is said is the determining factor.

She urged citizens of the council area in particular and Anambra people in general to imbibe the culture of amicable settlement of conflicts to prevent waste of lives and properties.

She said her organization is always involved whenever there is threat to peace, working with strategic stakeholders to encourage peaceful coexistence.

In his welcome address, the anchor man for IPCR, Hon Okoye Valentine Onwenu said the day was made possible by Hon Chris Azubogu, the legislator Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo local government areas in the House of Representatives.

Onwenu urged the participants to take full advantage of the seminar which according to him would help them in being responsible individuals for their families and communities.