Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani has warned Social Media activists to desist from using their platfoms to perpetuate hate speech, spread fake news and engage in activities capable of breaching the peace in Nigeria.

He urged Social Media freakers to be mindful of security situation in the country and use their platforms to promote peace, rather than engaging in unpatriotic and immoeal activities that portrays Nigeria in bad light.

The Police boss who spoke during a one-day Security Sensitization Workshop for Social Media Activists, organized by Nigeria Police Programme (NPP), in conjunction with Kano state police Command, held at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, blamed the spread of fake news and hate speech largely to the misuse and abuse of Social Media platforms by unscrupulous elements who are bent to destabilize peace, development and progress in the country.

According to him, unpatriotic Nigerians have continued to use Social Media platforms in spreading falsehood and hate speeches against leaders and innocent Nigerians, in their bid to create tension and destabilize the country.

He, however, warned that the Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies will no longer fold their arms and watch enemies of the country constitute security threats, at the detriment of peace and stability.

He called on the participants to use Social Media platforms to promote peace and security in the state, adding that, “it is, indeed, a great honour for me the 41st Commissioner of Police, Kano Command to have been given the opportunity to assemble brains from different social Media platforms to be part of this lecture.

“I am bound to strengthen the Command’s Public Relations department and equip it with Social Media section so that we can be at the same page with trending events.

“The Nigeria Police Force, and indeed, Kano state Police Command is ever ready to partner with Social Media players so as to create the needed synergy and ensure that the flow of information in this clime does not in any way hamper peace, unity and progress in the country.

“When I paid a courtesy visit to the Executive members of Kano state chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), I made them understand my readiness to work with journalists and other information managers for the overall good of Kano state and Nigeria in general.

“Our concern is to ensure that journalists and Social Media activists operate within the codes and ethics of the profession, and in line with international best practices.”

The Police boss insisted that hate speeches, fake news and dangerous postings that are capable of threatening the security of Nigeria should be avoided, urging the participants to use their different platforms to promote and propagate peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

In his presentation entitled Methods of Channelling Complaints Arising from Social Media, the Command’s image-maker, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, stressed the need to always attach complaints emanating from Social Media with empirical evidence that will always help police track down offenders.

He also charged participants to apply caution and be mindful of information they release or disseminate through Social Media platforms, pointing out that law enforcement agencies have their way of monitoring comments and postings in such platforms.

Other speakers at the workshop highlighted the need to use Social Media platforms to promoting peace and development in the country.

While Engr. Ali Isah lectured on Social Media: General Definition, Purpose, Types, Importance, Proper Usage and Safety, ASP Adamu M. Muhammad spoke on Offences Committed Using Social Media.

The participants were also lectured on Expected Roles of Social Media Activists To Security Agencies by ASP Yusuf Isah, just as Basheer Sharfadi spoke on Fake News and Hate Speech in Social Media Platforms.