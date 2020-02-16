The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to be wary of the activities of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, saying the party chairman is capable of destroying the APC.

According to a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Secretary General of the CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu, while reacting to the threat by Mr. Oshiomhole that no person was to be sworn in as Bayelsa State Governor despite a judgment delivered by the highest court in the country, stated that “a person whose character is inconsistent, worsen by obvious feelings of insecurity and impulsivity, will spell doom for the APC.

“This can be explained by several impulsive decisions the APC National Chairman have made, especially in order to save face in his obvious attempt to act more confidently and in control than he really is.

“Nothing can harm the APC as a party more than this kind of leadership. It is clear that the loss of Zamfara, Rivers and now Bayelsa state are not too good testimonies of his leadership as it portrays the party as lacking in internal democracy, which is not a good example to all other political parties.



It is observable that Nigerians are gradually getting fed up with the many political comedies ascribed to Adams Oshiomhole since he ascended the leadership seat of APC and the party will pay dearly for it in the nearest future if his unguarded utterances continues unbridled by the elders of his party.

“We cannot forget his infamous call on corrupt politicians to join his party for their “sins” to be forgiven. We seriously believe that Adams Oshiomhole’s utterances have become a threat to Nigerian democracy and a show of absolute disregard to due process and a tendency to incite the people against democratic institutions and organs of government just to have his way.



“As an organisation whose interest transcends party affiliations, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari and relevant organs of his party to restrain the APC national chairman before he does more incalculable damage to the ruling party and our hard-earned democracy”, the CNPP stated.