As we knew they would, Britain in collaboration with Aso Rock have launched their counter offensive against Biafra activists with the help of some collaborators in Enugu and those they call academics from Yorubaland. Their game plan is to bribe hungry university lecturers and freelance journalists to provide the basis through which Aso Rock can hopefully weaken IPOB’s international support base by deploying a series of well choreographed disinformation machinery through multiple channels like the Fulani sponsored Africa Check publication, the Yoruba run AFP Fact Check, Channels Television, BBC News Igbo and many other news sources dedicated to driving home the narrative that Biafrans should not be trusted.

Their plan is to discredit IPOB movement by subtly planting doubt in the minds of international observers through these sponsored fact-checks. If global policy analysts see IPOB as an untruthful organisation they will become dismissive of all the weighty evidence of atrocities perpetrated by the present Fulani cabal regime in Aso Rock presently before them. It is a simple but effective game plan. Discredit IPOB trustworthiness and in the process, discredit any claim they make regarding human rights abuses, Fulani Janjaweed violent Islamisation drive in the south, the terrible Fulani herdsmen terrorism and RUGA violent land grab initiative.

Let this notice serve as a serious warning to all IPOB family members and social media activists to refrain from republishing or circulation any unverified Biafra news report. We must remain conscious of the fact that such fake news are sponsored by Aso Rock and disemminated by e-rats in their payroll. Some of these people with fake Igbo names on social media are involved in the fabrication of such news thereby providing the basis for their counter narrative that IPOB is peddling fake news and should not be trusted by the international community. We must not allow them to succeed.

There is a new and concerted high level conspiracy this 2020 to undermine IPOB in the eyes of the internation community using what they hope could be seen as independent fact checking sources when in actual fact these publications and their supposedly expert contributors are paid unity begging Nigerian government agents masquerading as independent researchers.

IPOB have effectively destroyed the global image of Nigeria and Aso Rock. They are now fighting back and have decided to mount a concerted counter offensive this 2020. Their main approach is to discredit our successes and undermine world confidence in the accuracy of information IPOB provide. Biafrans must be aware these shameless ‘freelance’ Nigerian journalists (both Yoruba & Igbo) with connection to major news outlets like CNN, AFP, BBC etc are at the heart of this fact-check hoax designed to tarnish the international standing of IPOB. Biafrans must be very careful not to fall into the well sprung trap of these neo-colonislists and media agents of Jihadi terrorists intent on enslaving our people.

Do not share, distribute or approve any post with outlandish claims about Biafra restoration. The only legitimate platform for news disemmination regarding the activities of IPOB remains the one and only Radio Biafra including the media publicity secretary office. Biafrans must be vigilant as not to fall into the trap of the enemy.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.