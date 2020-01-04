The general public are hereby informed of desperate actions by the EFCC to indict Senator Shehu Sani on phantom charges after failing to find substance in their first spurious claims of misrepresentation and obtaining money by false pretence levied against him.

The EFCC have, as you read this, obtained, accessed and seized Senator Sani’s phone without his consent thus going beyond their mandate and abusing his right to privacy. Specifically, checking all WhatsApp correspondence which have nothing to do with the allegations, in this technology age, one hopes that materials will not be planted in his phone to hand his oppressors ammunition to silence him once for all.

The search through his phone, for the record, is NOT to find matters related to the allegations against him but a goose chase to find any incriminating matter to give impetus to the witch-hunt against the Senator who’s tireless criticism of the Buhari administration and that of his state’s government have made him a marked man.

Senator Shehu Sani’s bail bond which grants him administrative leave and freedom have also been consequently abused by the agency- the EFCC, which granted it and is an ominous portend of the break from the rule of law that may further attend his case.

The general public are encouraged to keep a watchful eye and discerning war on the development of Senator Sani’s case as it unfolds as a pattern long perfected to silence the critics of this administration has been set in motion against the senator.

Nigeria has fast declined into a fascist state with political sycophants dictating the pace and working of state agencies. It falls on the people to resist this anomie and stand up for the country.

Signed-

Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq.,

For: COPA.