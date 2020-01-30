To begin this, we would have loved to start by introducing the subject of this article, but I see it as a waste of time and rather redundant. I mean, who in this country doesn’t know who Hon. Farouk Mustapha is? But just for the benefit of those who do not know. This is the man to have pulled the highest number of votes in the whole country running under a party that is not APC or PDP (Excluding Presidential election)! Moreover, Hon. Farouk isn’t new in the current political dispensation. He was a one time Member of the Federal House of Representatives.

During that time, one of the rare qualities Farouk demonstrated was his ability to be a sound legislature and a worthy representative of his people. The proved that the two are not mutually exclusive.

He sponsored and cosponsored numerous bills that have significant impacts on the he lives of Nigerians and at the same time brought dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Among but not all, was how he secured hundreds of jobs to his constituents.

As Member House of Representatives, he ran an educational programme in every Six 6 months under his educational foundation ( Farouk Mustapha Educational Foundation) duly organized and supervised by a lecturer from ACOE, Azare who doubled as his SLA on secondment.

Today, some of them are happily Medical Practitioners, Senior Civil Servants, some are working in Private Sectors and Government Agencies while others

earned their PhD. as academic Doctors. It’s indeed a walk to remember. He empowered hundreds of young people,

men and women through skill acquisition and human development. Today, they are economically stable and financially independent from the walks of life.

Hon. Farouk Mustapha never have doubt about his position as a politician. He is imbued with the regious zeal. It is natural for him because of his political pedestal, to represent his people; the Bauchi North in particular.

His close relationship with the Senatorial mandate for more than a decade is certainly an extraordinary romance.

The story of his early life a parable of perseverance, his political epic carrier a history of triumphant.

He has built his entire career by making the empowerment and building of human capital as his philosophy. No wonder he is currently at the epicenter of not only Bauchi North Senatorial District but the State at large.

This is why it was a no-brainer for him to have run on a new and weak party and still pulled out the largest votes for such candidate in the country. You will see how gigantic this is if you know how strong the APC are in the Bauchi North Senatorial District but he still recorded such success. He is truly a man of the people!

However, the popular African proverb “If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together” is almost applicable to all human endeavour. This has been proven several time and instances. This is why at this very critical moment, the Bauchi State APC Youth Congress are hereby doing what it deem necessary to call the attention of the revered gentleman, to cease this opportunity and join our great party, the APC, as the major opposition party in the state so as to have a stronger platform to continue his political journey. We feel the cordial relationship we have with him as demonstrated by how he worked for the success of our Presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari during the last presidential election can only be sustained. We honestly feel this move will be of mutual benefit to the both parties.

Signed:

Alh. Sani Bala

Auditor General, APC

Bauchi State Chapter.