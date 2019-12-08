Kano state Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani has paraded over 133 suspects nabbed as kidnapers, criminals, hoodlums , armed robbers, car thieves and drug traffickers, with various items of exhibits recovered from them.

According to CP Habu who briefed journalists at the Bompai Police Headquarters, “it could be recalled that when I assumed duty on the 20th November 2019, I had an enlarged Media interaction stating my Action Plan to fight all forms of crimes and criminality in the State.

With renewed vigor and determination, Sustained Puff-Adder Operations, Community Policing Engagements, the launching of Police Campaign Against Daba and Other Vices (POCADOV) and Technical Support Operations, tremendous successes were achieved in the last one week.

In addition to the suspects arrested and exhibits recovered as mentioned in my Press Release of 29th November, 2019, *One Hundred and Thirteen (113) suspects were arrested for various offences with recovery of large quantity of Assorted Illicit Drugs, Offensive Weapons as well as Robbed Vehicles, Tricycles and Motorcycles.*

*Below is the summary of some of the achievements recorded;*

*Six (6) Kidnapping Suspects were arrested.*

*Four (4) Armed Robbery Suspects were arrested.*

*One (1) Kidnapped Victim rescued.*

*Two (2) Suspected Tricycle Snatchers/Thieves were trailed and arrested at Gusau, Zamfara State and one Snatched Tricycle recovered from them.*

*Four (4) Suspected Motor Cycles Snatchers/Thieves were arrested and Two (2) Motor Cycles recovered from them.*

*Seventy Nine (79) Thugs (‘Yan Daba) were arrested with Assorted Offensive Weapons such as Machetes, Long Knives, Short Knives, Clubs, Cutlasses, other dangerous weapons, 60 parcels of Dried Leaves Suspected to be Indian Hemp and other large Quantity of Assorted Illicit Drugs recovered from them.*

*Two (2) Suspects were arrested in Possession of Tramadol Tablets Valued Two Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N2,400,000.OOK).*

*Two (2) Suspects were arrested in possession of Forty-Eight (48) Cartons of Astinum Tabs and Cold Tabs suspected to be fake.*

*Two suspects were arrested at various locations within the State and Seven (7) Motor Vehicles were recovered.* Suspects are giving useful informations for more recoveries and arrest.

*One (1) locally made Gun, Two (2) empty Shells of Cartridges, Knives and Horns were recovered.*

*Three (3) Tricycles and Six (6) Motorcycles were recovered.*

*A Tricycle was intercepted loaded with Thirty Four (34) Parcels of Dried Leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.*

*One (1) Samsung Galaxy Handset valued Two Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (N 240,000.00K) was recovered*.

*All suspects arrested will be charged to court.*

I appreciate the good people of Kano State for their prayers, supports, encouragements and cooperation. Let me be loud and categorical that, there will be *no hiding place for any criminally minded person/persons*.

*By the grace of Almighty Allah, we shall collectively blitz to surmount any emerging security challenge in tune with the Inspector General of Police’s Vision and Mission.*