Kano state Taskforce on fake and counterfeit drugs and unwholesome processes foods, miscellaneous committee, under the State ministry of health, has today confounded about two trucks of fake drugs of one hundred and forty seven cartoon of expired drugs stored in an uncompleted house located at unguwar Dabai in Dala Local government area of kano state.

Briefing the media shortly after the operation, the State Commissioner for health Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said they committee got a tip from a good samaritan who brief the committee about the irregular and sindicate movement conducted within the area by the unknown persons which trigger the attention of poeple in the area.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Director Pharmaceutical services of the hospital management board, Pharm. Ghali Sule restated government willingness to continued to sanitize the state out of fake, illicit and abuse substances mostly consumed by the youths and marriage women in our society.

He said part of the major carry out by the present administration in addressing rampet users of this abuse substances or fake drugs in our community is the relocation of sabon gari drugs market to its permanent site at Dangauro in kumbotso local government area, as soon as the government completed the work which is on progress, so that they would be a strict monitoring and supervision process always and they is going to be a control system in the movement of drugs and other substances.

The Commissioner also enjoined well meaning individuals to compliment government concerted efforts in this direction to ensure free drugs and abuse substances society, by being vigilante of any irregular movement of drugs in your area, through informing the taskforce committee at the state ministry of health for effective and quick respond.