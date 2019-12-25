* Insists On Ban On Use Of Fireworks

Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, has called on the good people of Imo State to take advantage of the season of Christmas to exchange goodwill and reflect on the virtues of our Lord Jesus Christ, in charity, forgiveness and sacrifice.

In his Christmas message to the people of Imo State on the occasion of the yuletide festivities, Governor Ihedioha implored the people of the State and Nigerians in general to also emulate the lifestyle of Jesus Christ and remember the less fortunate ones in our midst.

According to him, “My good people of Imo State, I am delighted to wish you all a very Merry Christmas, today, as we commemorate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. As Christians, this occasion affords us a great opportunity for the exchange of goodwill between us and our neighbours, families and communities”.

He continued, “I urge us all, to reflect on the virtues of our Lord Jesus Christ, in charity, forgiveness and sacrifice.

“In the same vein, I implore us all to emulate his lifestyle and remember the less fortunate ones in our midst.

He noted that, “the joy of Christmas must go round. At end of the festivities, we should find satisfaction in how much we gave and not how much we spent on ourselves.

Governor Ihedioha assured of security of lives and property in the State both now and after the festivities.

“I would like to assure you that the State government has put all machinery in motion to guarantee the security of lives and property in the State both now and after the festivities. Our Operation Iron Gate is in full force to ensure that we celebrate in safety.

He maintained that the ban on the use of all of forms of guns and explosives is still in force.

“Remember that the ban on the use of all forms of guns and explosives is still in force. You should also be alert to your neighborhoods and to report all suspicious movements to the nearest law enforcement agency.

While welcoming home, Imolites who have travelled long distances from both within and outside Nigeria in order to celebrate with relatives and loved ones, the governor appealed to all motorists to drive carefully and urged citizens to avoid all acts that are likely to cause a breach of peace.

“We thank God, most sincerely, for the journey mercies He granted to us all. As we also go back, it is our prayers that the Lord would lead us all safely back to your stations.

“Once again, I wish you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year”.