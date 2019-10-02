In a swift reaction to the just concluded judgement at the Election Tribunal, where governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje emerges victorious, when the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the 2019 general election, was challenging the victory of governor Ganduje, on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ganduje describes the ruling as another round of victory, “…as truth prevails again,” he says.

“When the election was held we won and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) decided to challenge our victory in an election tribunal. It is clear to all now that, our victory is genuine, as being confirmed by the Tribunal,” he said.

After assuring all that, his administration would continue with developmental policies and projects, as started in his first tenure in office, Ganduje thanked all for giving him the second mandate to rule over the affairs of the state.

Assuring further that, he would not discriminate in spreading development across the 44 local governments in the state, emphasising that, “I am the governor for all, without any discrimination. And this is part of the cardinal principles of our great party, All Progressives Party (APC).”

He reiterates his resolve to have an all-inclusive government, with open door policies, as he initiated in his first tenure in office, insisting that, “I will remain resolute, committed, focused and extremely dedicated to serve the people of our great state.”

Governor Ganduje thanked people for electing him for the second term and remaining resolute in their prayers as his victory was being challenged at the Tribunal, and he finally emerges victorious.

“Today, is but another day of joy and jubilation, when Tribunal confirms and reconfirms our earlier victory as given to us by electorates,” he concludes.