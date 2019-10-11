Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari

should leave the 8th National Assembly out of his failures to tame his

fraudulent officials and curb the humongous corruption festering in his

Presidency.

The party said the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on

Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, at his age and status, ought to be bold

enough to tell President Buhari that corruption resides in the

Presidential Villa and that a President who surrounds himself with

corrupt persons as ministers, special advisers and confidants cannot

fight corruption.

The PDP tasks Prof. Sagay to clear his conscience by using his position

to ask President Buhari to answer Nigerians on the alleged siphoning of

N9 trillion oil money through shady contracts, under his watch, as

detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.

The party further advised that Prof. Sagay could take a face-saving

measure by demanding an investigation into the alleged corruption in the

handling of the N1.4 trillion oil subsidy involving the cabal in the

Presidency and certain All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, in

addition to the reported stealing of over N1.1 trillion worth of crude

under Mr. President’s watch.

It is strange to many Nigerians that Prof. Sagay, as the Chairman of the

anti-corruption committee, could not summon the boldness to ask

President Buhari to order an investigation into allegations by the First

Lady, Aisha Buhari, that the N500bn meant for Social Investment Program

was diverted to private purses.

Furthermore, Prof. Sagay and President Buhari had been mute over the

recent arrest of President Buhari’s confidant, Nasir Banu in the United

Kingdom for alleged passport scam and money laundering, while allegedly

ferrying stolen money to persons said to be close to the Buhari

Presidency.

Also, Prof. Sagay is yet to speak out on the recent arrest of a scammer,

Abdulrauf Illyasu, who operates from within the Presidential Villa, and

never said anything about the arrest of former aide to the First Lady as

well as one Amina Mohammed, who openly confessed fronting for persons

close to the President for serial fraud, contract scams and looting of

public resources.

These and many more are corruption issues, which fall directly on the

shoulders of the Buhari Presidency for which Nigerians expected Prof.

Sagay and his committee to address.

Prof. Sagay should therefore leave the former President of the Senate,

Senator Bukola Saraki and then House of Representatives Speaker, Hon

Yakubu Dogara, alone and accept the fact that the Buhari Presidency

cannot fight corruption because it swims in ocean of corruption.

If anything, Nigerians are still aware of how the 8th National Assembly

exposed corruption in the Buhari administration including issues of

budget padding, alleged diversion of funds meant for the Internally

Displaced Persons and stealing in revenue generating agencies.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary