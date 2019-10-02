The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD has stated that his administration is fully on top of the security situation in Aba, and assured that the circumstances that led to the alleged destruction and torching of some houses around Ibere Street, Ngwa Road Aba by some Police Officers yesterday are being investigated at the highest level of the Police Command in the country.

Governor Ikpeazu stated that he is in touch with the Inspector General of Police and that the Abia State Commissioner of Police will be in Abuja this night to brief the Police High Command on this issue.

Assuring that his administration will not compromise the security of lives and property of our people under any guise, Ikpeazu advised residents of Aba to remain calm and go about their businesses without any fear, let nor hindrance, and allow government the latitude to conclude with security agencies to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the events of yesterday.

Governor Ikpeazu further assures that the plot by some criminal elements to upset the relative calm and peace in Aba has been uncovered by his administration working with security agencies, and made it clear that the security architecture in the State has been substantially beefed up, formidable and ready to secure our people.

He repeated his earlier advise to criminals to relocate from Abia State as they will meet their waterloo here.