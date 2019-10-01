by Lekan Abayomi,

It is unheard of for Chiefs of Staffs to send queries to heads of departments as we are witnessing in Nigeria.

Shamefully, the response from Tunde Fowler only embarrassed Kyari and the Buhari administration deeply for contracting the economy. The Revenue boss explained simplistically that the revenue drop was because the GDP during the previous Jonathan era was as high as 6% and had been diminished to under 2% under Buhari. We are talking about managing poverty. Lower GDP= lower revenue generation. Simple as ABC.

But not letting the matter rest, Kyari has gone ahead in a latest release to further hound Tunde Fowler. Captioned “Fowler: Buhari warns of ‘severe consequences’ over failure to meet revenue targets” in PremiumTimes of October 1st, Kyari strangely threatens “severe consequences will attend failures to achieve agreed revenue targets.”

Severe Consequences to Tunde for “failure?”

OK.

What of severe consequences for Buhari for failing to defeat Boko Haram?

What of severe consequences for Buratai for failing to defeat Boko Haram?

What of severe consequences for former IGP Ibrahim Idris for refusing to obey Buhari and failing to arrest Fulani terrorists who devastated Benue state?

What of severe consequences for IGP Adamu Mohammed for failing to secure Nigeria?

What of severe consequences for Babachir Lawal for stealing millions from IDPs, desperate victims of Boko Haram terror?

What of severe consequences for Ganduje for being caught on tape stashing away hundreds of thousands of dollars?

What of severe consequences for new minister Sadiya Umar Farouq involved in the loss/looting of 200 tonnes of dates donated by Saudi Arabia for Nigeria’s poor?

What of severe consequences for Buratai for defending and twisting the tale of the massacre of Nigeria’s elite police men in the military ambush that freed a Taraba kidnap kingpin?

What of severe consequences for AGF Malami who slept and absconded from court till Nigeria was disgraced and its foreign strength devastated following the P&ID 9.6 billion ruling.

What of severe consequences for SSS boss Yusuf Bichi Magaji for serially refusing to obey the court and standing in contempt, with the extrajudicial detentions of the Zakzakys, Sowore, Dasuki etc.

We can go on and on.

We are in interesting times. Times of treachery and abuse or power.

We, especially minorities and tribes not at the helms of power, are being terrorized by the state.

It is time to EXIT this failed contraption. It’s not working.

Lekan Abayomi

for Coalition of Yoruba Nationals

Convener #Yorubexit

Lakesideabey@gmail.com