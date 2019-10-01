Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes the President Muhammadu

Buhari’s Independence Day broadcast as an insult on the psyche of

Nigerians and a mockery of our national integrity as an independent

state.

The party says the speech was completely unpresidential, lacking in

patriotic stance and replete with manifest inconsistencies,

contradictions, paradoxes and false performance claims, which further

confirm that our dear fatherland is in wrong hands.

The PDP notes that President Buhari, in his recorded address, failed to

forcefully address the key issues of freedom, social justice,

constitutional order, separation of powers, rule of law, human rights,

credible elections, national cohesion, accountability and transparency

in government; the very fundamentals of an independent state, because

his administration had violated them all.

The party regretted that President Buhari had no forceful reassurances

on the challenge of escalated insecurity under his watch; he had no

clear-cut and operable blueprint to revamp our economy, which his

administration wrecked in a period of four years, resulting in so much

hardship and despondency that Nigerians now resort to suicide and

slavery abroad as options.

Our party notes that this address further exposes that the Buhari

Presidency is not interested in nation building; that it is completely

disconnected from the people and remains insensitive to the plights of

Nigerians.

The PDP states that if anything, Mr. President only succeeded in further

demonstrating that his administration is, indeed, in no position to

deliver a credible, acceptable and satisfactory independence address.

This is so because under the Buhari Presidency, our nation has

experienced the worst form of division, deprivation, human right abuse,

constitutional violations, disregard to rule of law, electoral

malpractices, disobedience to court order, disrespect for separation of

powers and curtailing of press freedom.

The PDP further laments that due to the incompetence and legitimacy

challenges confronting the Buhari Presidency, our nation is losing her

voice and due regard in the international arena; as the administration

has remained lacking in the required capacity and boldness to forcefully

engage other world leaders on critical issues.

The dearth in foreign direct investment and the inhuman treatments being

meted out on our citizens in countries where we were once held in very

high esteem, are some of the injuries our nation is suffering under the

Buhari administration.

The party describes as depressing that while other leaders motivate

their citizens on a day like this, President Buhari is presenting

uninspiring claims, propaganda and empty promises.

The PDP however urges Nigerians not to despair but keep hope alive as we

collectively await the Supreme Court to deliver justice and retrieve

our stolen Presidential mandate, so that the nation will have a

leadership that it truly deserves at this point in our national history.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary