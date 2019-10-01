Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes the President Muhammadu
Buhari’s Independence Day broadcast as an insult on the psyche of
Nigerians and a mockery of our national integrity as an independent
state.
The party says the speech was completely unpresidential, lacking in
patriotic stance and replete with manifest inconsistencies,
contradictions, paradoxes and false performance claims, which further
confirm that our dear fatherland is in wrong hands.
The PDP notes that President Buhari, in his recorded address, failed to
forcefully address the key issues of freedom, social justice,
constitutional order, separation of powers, rule of law, human rights,
credible elections, national cohesion, accountability and transparency
in government; the very fundamentals of an independent state, because
his administration had violated them all.
The party regretted that President Buhari had no forceful reassurances
on the challenge of escalated insecurity under his watch; he had no
clear-cut and operable blueprint to revamp our economy, which his
administration wrecked in a period of four years, resulting in so much
hardship and despondency that Nigerians now resort to suicide and
slavery abroad as options.
Our party notes that this address further exposes that the Buhari
Presidency is not interested in nation building; that it is completely
disconnected from the people and remains insensitive to the plights of
Nigerians.
The PDP states that if anything, Mr. President only succeeded in further
demonstrating that his administration is, indeed, in no position to
deliver a credible, acceptable and satisfactory independence address.
This is so because under the Buhari Presidency, our nation has
experienced the worst form of division, deprivation, human right abuse,
constitutional violations, disregard to rule of law, electoral
malpractices, disobedience to court order, disrespect for separation of
powers and curtailing of press freedom.
The PDP further laments that due to the incompetence and legitimacy
challenges confronting the Buhari Presidency, our nation is losing her
voice and due regard in the international arena; as the administration
has remained lacking in the required capacity and boldness to forcefully
engage other world leaders on critical issues.
The dearth in foreign direct investment and the inhuman treatments being
meted out on our citizens in countries where we were once held in very
high esteem, are some of the injuries our nation is suffering under the
Buhari administration.
The party describes as depressing that while other leaders motivate
their citizens on a day like this, President Buhari is presenting
uninspiring claims, propaganda and empty promises.
The PDP however urges Nigerians not to despair but keep hope alive as we
collectively await the Supreme Court to deliver justice and retrieve
our stolen Presidential mandate, so that the nation will have a
leadership that it truly deserves at this point in our national history.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary