Report reaching DAILY POST indicates that rampaging insurgents who attacked Babbangida the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State have set ablaze Emir of Jajere’s palace.

The attackers reportedly drove into the town in a convoy of gun trucks

According to a resident, normalcy was said to have returned in the town after the late afternoon assault.

Babbangida had previously suffered similar violent attacks carried out by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The town is about 53km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

