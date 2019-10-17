Our great party is particularly sad that the poster symbol of yet another deadly inferno in Anambra State is a toiling mother and her innocent child- those who need protection the most in safe states.

It is a confusing twist of fate that our strong, now prophetic words, speaking against the laissez fair attitude to acting on lessons of previous such accidents has been allowed to come true.

When we reacted to a fuel tanker accident in June 2015 which took away roughly 70 lives and maimed many more, our fear was that the report being commissioned by Anambra State Government would yield no dividend.

We would have preferred to be proved wrong, for the sake of humanity. But alas, no report was presented anywhere, no lessons were learnt and now history has located virtually the same geographical spot to repeat.

This must me a very emotional moment for the world, not just for the casualties in live and property, but for the fact that Anambra State Fire Service literally does not exist, yet has drawn huge budgets in the last eight years, including the period of DMGS Roundabout inferno and Upper Iweka Headbridge Accidents.

Let us start afresh!

We are as disappointed with Onicha South Local Government now, as we were with Anaocha LG recently when 18 persons who died in a motor accident, but were not identified to the public.

We pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and the replenishing of losses in property and goods, for the victim businessmen.

Let no man, woman, spirit or government stand on the misfortune of these Anambra Victims to spin false promises that would fail as in the past.

Instead let a comprehensive insurance package overhaul be the focus of Anambra State government in future.

–

For: ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC), ANAMBRA STATE CHAPTER.

Okelo Madukaife

State Publicity Secretary

Onicha. October 17,2019