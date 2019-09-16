Traditional rulers have a pivotal role towards absolute tranquillity in a society. As the microcosms of government, traditional rulers are abreast of every nook and cranny of their domains, which gives them necessary tools to know the goings-on within their areas. They also have the machinery to know each individual, whether natives or non-natives, residing in their area.

Against this backdrop, the roles of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and order are indispensable. Why then do criminal activities still thrive in some communities? It is either that traditional rulers in such communities do not know their rudimentary roles or they covertly support such. The reason is clear: traditional rulers have access to various security agencies in the land to report any questionable character for prompt actions. They also have traditional apparatuses to fight criminal activities to a total standstill.

One of the ways of doing this is sanctioning unrepentant criminals. In the olden days, such recalcitrant criminals are banished while some are placed in a state of incommunicado. Even though such measures may seem to be obnoxious with the level of human development, traditional rulers can still work within the ambits of the law to fight criminal elements. In a society where everybody tries to preserve their integrity, a criminal element made public would definitely be ashamed of his ignoble activities and change for the better.

Again, the Igwe cabinets should comprise youths. It is an open-secret that the best way to fight and win is to destroy from within. If youths are made part and parcel of fighting crimes in their communities, the victory is almost won because a majority of criminal activities are perpetrated by the youths. They know themselves as well as criminal hideouts. In this regard, youths should be empowered and made to have a sense of belonging in communities.

There has always been the concept of vigilante groups even before the advent of modern policing. Such should not be jettisoned for any reason because it remains the best measure in maintaining the internal security of any community. Vigilante members should be composed of people of impeccable character, and should be encouraged by members of the community to optimally discharge their duties. They should work hand in hand with the police and other allied security agencies to ensure maximum efficiency. To achieve optimal results, operational police posts should be established at communities for quick responses in case of emergencies.

Without mincing words, some traditional rulers are the cause of the problems. Because of inordinate ambitions and quests for power at all costs, some of them divide and rule in their domains, in the process giving some youths privileges to act beyond the law. Some of such youths may eventually graduate into dangerous criminals because of the fertile ground that nourishes them. Such traditional rulers should be dethroned by the supervising authorities, and made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others who may toe the reprehensible line. Traditional rulers who are above board in the discharge of their duties should be rewarded by government and other stakeholders to serve as role models for others.

Indeed, no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of vices, thus, it behoves everybody to toe the line of peace for development to be enthroned in communities.