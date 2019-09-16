September 16, 2019

Press Statement

… Commends Makinde on Delivery

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails the upholding of the victory of

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde by the Governorship Election Petition

Tribunal, describing it as victory for democracy, justice and the people

of Oyo state, who gave him their mandate at the March 9 governorship

election.

The party says the jubilant atmosphere across the state over the verdict

is a clear testimony that the judgment fulfilled the desires and

expectations of the people of Oyo state.

The people of Oyo state are particularly overjoyed with the judgment

because of Governor Makinde’s demonstrated capacity and commitment to

deliver good governance in all sectors of life in the state.

The PDP in congratulating Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo state,

also commends the governor for his zeal in repositioning the state and

urged him not to relent in his vision to turn around the fortunes of the

people.

The party also commends the members of the tribunal for their courage in

delivering justice in spite of the shenanigans and manipulations of the

All Progressives Congress (APC).

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary