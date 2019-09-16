September 16, 2019
Press Statement
… Commends Makinde on Delivery
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails the upholding of the victory of
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde by the Governorship Election Petition
Tribunal, describing it as victory for democracy, justice and the people
of Oyo state, who gave him their mandate at the March 9 governorship
election.
The party says the jubilant atmosphere across the state over the verdict
is a clear testimony that the judgment fulfilled the desires and
expectations of the people of Oyo state.
The people of Oyo state are particularly overjoyed with the judgment
because of Governor Makinde’s demonstrated capacity and commitment to
deliver good governance in all sectors of life in the state.
The PDP in congratulating Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo state,
also commends the governor for his zeal in repositioning the state and
urged him not to relent in his vision to turn around the fortunes of the
people.
The party also commends the members of the tribunal for their courage in
delivering justice in spite of the shenanigans and manipulations of the
All Progressives Congress (APC).
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary