President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Republic of Nigeria stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following drone attacks yesterday on the refinery plants at Khurais and Abqaiq.

“We in Nigeria once experienced attacks on our own oil facilities. Those who sought, by doing so, to undermine governments of the day did not succeed then – nor at any time.

“The identities of those who sent the drones to attack the Saudi refineries, and from where, may not yet be known. Still, these attacks similarly represent economic warfare aimed at damaging a government, but, in reality, always and only damaging innocent citizens’ livelihoods: those with no place, nor cause, to be harmed,” the President said.

“The attackers of Saudi Arabia will win no friends in the international community for their actions – whoever they may be, and however certain they be in their cause,” the Nigerian leader added.

