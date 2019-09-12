Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counsels the Minister of Information
and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to be cautious in celebrating the
judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, as his gloating
will be short-lived.
The party says the judgment, which is a direct miscarriage of justice,
cannot stand at the Supreme Court, given the weight of evidence against
President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The PDP notes that those celebrating this attempt to corrupt our justice
system as well as the brazen approval of a clear case of perjury are
directly telling Nigerians something about their conscience and
character.
Our party is not surprised that Lai Mohammed, speaking for the Buhari
administration, came short of calling for the arrest and prosecution of
opposition members for coming before the Appeal Court a situation which
exposed their belief that they own the court and can determine the
position of the judiciary on any matter.
Notwithstanding, the PDP holds that Nigerians have seen the “several
errors” in the judgment delivered by the Appeal Court and have turned
the verdict to a butt of jokes in public space.
We invite Lai Mohammed to tell Nigerians if his Law Degree was awarded
to him on the basis of a sworn affidavit and pictures of his classmates;
or was his Call to Bar at the Nigerian Law School also based on
presentation of pictures and affidavit?
In fact, if anything, the unguarded outburst of the Minister of
Information has heightened apprehension among Nigerians about recurrent
manipulations of process by the APC and the Buhari Presidency.
This is more the reason the PDP stands with Nigerians in heading to the
Supreme Court to uphold justice in the matter and salvage our nation
from this drift towards impunity, anarchy and lawlessness.
In the meantime, the PDP counsels Lai Mohammed to redeem his image by
offering explanations to Nigerians on his alleged role in the N2.5
billion National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) fraud before casting
aspersion on others.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary