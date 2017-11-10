Unidentified Vandal Electrocuted While Vandalizing EEDC Installation

Luck ran out on an unidentified vandal as he was electrocuted while attempting to vandalize Onuseleogu 100KVA Substation, property of Enugu Electricity Distribution company (EEDC), located at Emene Industrial Layout.

It was gathered that the vandal probably arrived at the substation when there was no supply and in the process of loosening the HV fuse, supply was restored and he was electrocuted. Items recovered from the victim were spanner, torch light and a plyer. His remains was evacuated to UNTH, Ituku Ozalla morgue by the Police from Emene Division.

In a related development, two suspects identified as Amaechi Akpu and Chigbo Ejebu were apprehended by youths of Onuore Agba community, Ebonyi State for vandalizing a 300KVA Substation, property of EEDC located in the Community.

Members of Abor vigilante group also arrested a vandal identified as Emmanuel Izunna for vandalising 500KVA Igwe Umuenyiora 2 Substation located in Ogbunike, Anambra State.

Also, Chinonso Nwankwo who was arrested for vandalising Solid Base Substation located in Udoye by Mba Nwangwu Street, Trans Ekulu, Enugu was arraigned by the Police at Chief Magistrate Court 8, presided over by C. E Ugwu (F) Chief Magistrate grade II. He was subsequently remanded at Enugu Prison.

At Ogidi, Anambra State, the vigilante group arrested two vandals identified as Oforka Chukwudi and Godwin Onwansa for vandalising Anaka Town Substation located in Ogidi. While Ahmed Inusa, Aliu Abubakar and Umaru Jahe were arrested by vigilante group for vandalizing the Umuabiahu 300KVA substation located in Orlu, Imo State.

Furthermore, Nnamdi Madu who vandalized Umuatugboma Substation, located at Akegbe in Nkanu West LGA was arraigned at Enugu Magistrate Court. He was slammed with one count charge of vandalism under section 1 (9) of miscellaneous offences Act cap. M17 laws of FRN 2004. The Magistrate subsequently directed that the vandal be remanded at Enugu Prison.

Meanwhile, at the Federal High Court Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Abdulkarim Haruna, was sentenced to one year imprisonment by Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, for vandalizing earthen copper cables, property of EEDC.

From these developments, it is evident that the youths engaging in the act of vandalism have refused to heed the call by EEDC to shun this act and engage themselves meaningfully.

We remain optimistic that our intensified collaboration with critical stakeholders, vigilante groups, as well as other security agencies will assist us greatly in curtailing this rising trend.

Customers are therefore encouraged to be on the alert and join hands with EEDC in protecting these installations serving them.