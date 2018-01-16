When the prosecution counsel, Nne Emeka Omewa, presented a prosecution witness, Jean Philippe Torres, Managing Director, Total Nigeria Plc, to testify at the resumed hearing today, counsel to the first defendant, Ahmed Akanbi, objected.

Akanbi, in his objection, told the court that the witness was not listed in the proof of evidence.

He urged the court not to allow Torres, who is the third prosecution witness, PW3, give evidence in the case.

Also, counsels to the other defendants aligned themselves with the objection raised by counsel to the first defendant. In his response, the prosecution counsel, however, told the court that a representative from Total was listed in the proof of evidence, adding that “The PW3 is representing Total Nigeria Plc.” In his ruling, Justice Hassan held that “I have carefully listened to the applications of all counsels. But they are not applicable to this case. “Total Nigeria Plc is a company and must be represented by a human being.” ”The judge, therefore, overruled the objections raised by the defence and allowed PW3 to give his evidence in chief, stating that the defense could later cross-examine him.

Giving his evidence, Torres told the court about a letter from the Commission, requesting to confirm if some documents emanated from Total and also if some attached invoices were received by Total.