From Christian Chime, Onitsha

The leadership of the various pro-Biafra groups has proposed the recognition of the six geopolitical regions of South East, South South, South West, North Central, North East and the North West as the federating units in the restructuring of Nigeria using the 1963 constitution as the template.

They rejected the proposals for the thirty-six states as a federating units of Nigeria as a part of the nation’s restructuring as being clamoured by many.

Using the 36-state structure, the pro-Biafra groups stressed, was totally against the wish and desire of the people of Biafra. While we are reaffirming our total commitment for Biafra actualization and restoration.

Rising from its one-of-a-kind meeting in Nnewi, the hometown of the late Supreme leader of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu where they discussed, deliberated and decided on many issues affecting the struggle for Biafra actualization and restoration they issued a 5-point communique which was signed and endorsed by all.

All the pro Biafra groups agreed to work together as one for the purpose of Biafra actualization, restoration and unity of purpose for Biafra.

That all pro Biafra groups shall maintain their individual status, name and internal running of their affairs. But that all pro Biafra groups shall jointly as one body execute all national and international engagements, programs and commitments of the Biafra government including diplomatic affairs.

That all the groups’ members at home have resolved to always liaise and work with all pro Biafra groups in Diaspora for the common interest of Biafra actualization and restoration for effective and successful referendum that will determine the possibility of Biafra independence from Nigeria.

The statement, copy of which was made available to our Correspondent in Awka and jointly signed by Comrade Uchenna Madu (MASSOB), Comrade Felix Obioha (EPC), and Engr Amadi Innocent on behalf of the various groups had observed that without unity of purposes and one accord, no individual pro Biafra group can actualize Biafra alone irrespective of the propaganda of such group.

It also reiterated having realized that “our internal and external oppressors are always happy and comfortable that pro Biafra groups are not working together. We have also resolved to shame our critics with our unshakable decision to work together as one body for Biafra actualization and restoration.

The meeting was attended by no fewer than 16 pro Biafra groups namely MASSOB, Eastern Peoples Congress (EPC), Biafra United Liberation Council (BULCO), Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra (JRCB), Igbo Hebrew Cultural Restoration, BIAMUS, Biafra Actualization and Defence Squad, Biafra Revolutionary Organization (BRO), Biafra Liberation Crusade (BLC), Salvation Peoples Of Biafra, Ekwenche Organization, Biafra Peace Corps, BILLIE Human Rights Initiatives, Igbozurume Organization, Biafrans in Diaspora represented by their Nigeria representative and Customary Government of IPOB represented by their liaison Officer, deliberated exclusively on the major principal monster (Disunity) militating against the possibilities of actualising Biafra.