The President Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Comrade Usman Yusuf Dutse ‎has expressed worries that Polytechnic Education in Nigeria is becoming increasingly worrisome because of the discrimination against its graduates and that of the Universities.

He said that Polytechnic graduates are being ridicule at a points of employment not because the lack the capacity but because of the marginalization that is enshrined in the policies and laws of the country.

Dutse stated this yesterday during the ASUP 14th National Delegates Conference ‎held at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi.

According to him, ASUP have embarked on several strike due to failure of government at various levels to give a desired attention to the plight of Polytechnic education in Nigeria

He said, “it was on the basis of these strapped conditions and the need need to change the ugly trend that our union after exhausting other means decided to down our tools”.

He called on government to match words with actions and sincerity in order to ensure enduring peace in the Polytechnic sector.

‎The ASUP president said “the task is enormous and challenges and will require the total support and commitment of all stakeholders in the sector to enable us to achieve the purpose of our struggle.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion who double as the Rector Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Dr. Shuibu Musa said that inadequate funding is crippling Polytechnic education in Nigeria.

He said, that there is need to established a Polytechnic Commission to efficiently and effectively carter for the sector like that of the Universities and colleges of education

Speaking, Bauchi State Governor represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education Bauchi Malam Nasiru Mohammed said that Bauchi State Government last year allocated 20 percent of its budget to education because of its importance in human and nation development.