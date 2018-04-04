DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Osodieme Commiserate With Mrs Ikpeazu

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Emeka Ozumba

The wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has commiserated with the Wife of Governor of Abia, State, Ikpeazu on the tragic accident involving a vehicle in her convoy along Ururuka Road near Ndiolumbe in Isiala Ngwa South LGA of the state.

In a condolence letter to Mrs Ikpeazu, Osodieme expressed sadness at the unfortunate incidence and prayed for God’s shield of protection and mercy on those who lost their lives.

Her words: “Your Excellency, my dear Sister, I received the sad news of the accident that involved a part of your convoy with shock and grief. My prayer is that God will strengthen you in this time of trial and console the family of those who died. May they rest In peace.”

Furthermore, Osodieme stated thus: “On behalf of Anambra women and people of goodwill accept our condolences and shared sense of loss and grief. Be assured that our prayers and thoughts are with you and the families of the bereaved and Umunwanyi Abia.”